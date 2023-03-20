Oscar Winners Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert Directed an Episode of ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘Skeleton Crew’

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert have leapt from the multiverse to a galaxy far, far away. The Oscar-winning directing duo, known as Daniels, have helmed an episode of the upcoming “Star Wars” series “Skeleton Crew” for Disney+.

After kicking off filming last summer, production has reportedly wrapped in recent months. While the complete list of directors on “Skeleton Crew” remains unannounced, sources indicate that Daniels helmed one episode of the upcoming season.

“Skeleton Crew” stars Jude Law and is created by Jon Watts. While most narrative details remain under wraps, the Disney+ series will take place in the New Republic era, following the events of 1983’s “Return of the Jedi.” “The Mandalorian” team of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni serve as executive producers.

Daniels completed principal photography on their episode of “Skeleton Crew” before the duo became Oscar winners earlier this month, taking home trophies for original screenplay, director and best picture. The A24 comedy completed a dominant awards season run at the Academy Awards, nabbing seven trophies, including best actress for Michelle Yeoh, best supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan, best supporting actress for Jamie Lee Curtis and best editing.

Even before awards season kicked into high gear and the duo emerged as Oscar frontrunners, Daniels inked a five-year deal with Universal in August 2022. The agreement, which includes “Everything Everywhere” producer Jonathan Wang, reflected the remarkable success of the multiverse comedy, which was the first independent film to clear a $100 million global gross at the box office after the onset of the COVID pandemic.

“Skeleton Crew” is set to debut on Disney+ later this year.