Danielle Fishel to Direct ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ Episode Featuring Guest Stars Gregg Sulkin, Justina Machado (EXCLUSIVE)

Danielle Fishel is set to direct the March 24 episode of “Lopez vs. Lopez.” Titled “Lopez vs. Cheaters,” the episode will feature Justina Machado and Gregg Sulkin as guest stars.

Per the logline, “Lopez vs. Cheaters” introduces Dr. Bell (Sulkin), a visiting veterinarian who finds Mayan (Mayan Lopez) extremely attractive. As she accompanies him to a bird convention, Mayan begins to worry that she might be destined to repeat the Lopez legacy of cheating, dating all the way back to her Aztec ancestor, Tonto Tecate-Can.

Machado plays Beatrice “Bunny” Perez. Years ago, Bunny was the “other woman” who broke up George (George Lopez) and Rosie’s (Selenis Leyva) marriage. Now Bunny has come back, but this time it’s to make amends to Rosie. Initially Rosie wants nothing to do with Bunny, but eventually, she and Rosie become friends and turn on George together.

Additionally, “Lopez vs. Lopez” has set Jacob Vargas as a guest star for the March 17 episode, “Lopez vs. Primos.” Vargas plays Javier, a surly potential client for Rosie’s insurance business. He is chauvinistic, problematic and definitely doesn’t want to take out a life insurance policy, because he thinks it will tempt his wife to push him down the stairs. The episode sees Rosie enlist Oscar’s help with machista Latino clients; at the same time, as Mayan’s cousins visit, she and Quinten (Matt Shively) get a taste of what life could have been like had they made different choices.

Fishel is best known for her role as Topanga in “Boy Meets World,” the teen sitcom that ran on ABC from 1993 to 2003. Her directing credits include episodes of the Disney Channel sequel series “Girl Meets World,” which she also starred in, as well as the Disney Channel shows “Sydney to the Max,” “Raven’s Home” and “The Villains of Valley View.”

Machado’s prominent credits include playing Penelope Alvarez in Netflix and later Pop TV’s “One Day at a Time” and Darci Factor in the CW’s “Jane the Virgin” and Vanessa Diaz in HBO’s “Six Feet Under.”

Sulkin is known for playing Mason Greyback in Disney Channels “Wizards of Waverly Place,” Liam Booker in MTV’s “Faking It” and Chase Stein in Hulu’s “Runaways.”

Vargas played Tony Ochoa in three seasons of Gabriel Iglesias’ “Mr. Iglesias” on Netflix and Horacio in the HBO limited series “Mosaic.” He has also appeared in FX’s “Sons of Anarchy,” “Marvel’s Luke Cage” on Netflix and Apple TV+’s “Surfside Girls.”