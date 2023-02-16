Daniel Sunjata Joins Kaitlin Olson in Drew Goddard’s Detective Drama Pilot at ABC

Daniel Sunjata has joined the cast of the drama pilot at ABC based on the French detective series “HPI,” Variety has learned.

Sunjata will star in the pilot alongside previously announced lead Kaitlin Olson. The project was first ordered to pilot at ABC in September. Per the official logline, “Single mom Morgan (Olson) with three kids and an exceptional mind helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective, and together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.”

Sunjata will star as Karadec, who was played by Mehdi Nebbou in the original series. Sunjata is known for his roles in shows like “Rescue Me” at FX, “The Bronx is Burning,” “Graceland,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Power Book II: Ghost.” He has also appeared in films like “The Dark Knight Rises” and “The Devil Wears Prada.” He received a Tony Award nomination for his work in “Take Me Out.”

He is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management and The Gersh Agency.

Drew Goddard is adapting “HPI” for American television and will executive produce via Goddard Textiles, with Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles also executive producing. Rob Thomas executive produces via Spondoolie Productions along with Dan Etheridge, with Thomas also serving as showrunner. Alethea Jones will direct and executive produce the pilot. Pierre Laugier and Anthony Lancret of Itinéraire Productions, a UGC company, and Jean Nainchrik of Septembre Productions, a Mediawan company, will also executive produce. Olson will produce in addition to starring. ABC Signature is the studio. Goddard is currently under an overall deal at ABC Signature.