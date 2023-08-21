Daniel D’Addario Promoted to Chief Correspondent 

Daniel D’Addario is stepping into a new role at Variety.

The journalist, who was brought on as chief television critic in 2018, has been named chief correspondent for the magazine, co-editors-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh and Cynthia Littleton announced. In his new position, D’Addario will be writing substantial features as well as commentary for print and online. He will continue to work with editor-at-large Kate Aurthur.

“I am so excited to try new kinds of writing for Variety,” D’Addario says. “I love thinking like a critic, but bringing my perspective to bear on narrative journalism after getting out in the field and talking to people represents an exciting opportunity, and a fun challenge.”

In his time covering television for Variety, D’Addario has won multiple Los Angeles Press Club Awards, including prizes for political commentary for his coverage of the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings and “The Lincoln Project.” He has served as a moderator for Variety’s Actors on Actors conversations for several Oscar and Emmy cycles. D’Addario has supplemented his review coverage with multiple cover stories, including profiles of Patty Jenkins, Kit Harington, Ana de Armas, Jennifer Coolidge, and Hillary and Chelsea Clinton. In his first magazine piece in his new role, D’Addario teamed up with online news editor Ellise Shafer to co-write a profile of “Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney for this year’s Power of Young Hollywood issue.

“In the last five years, Dan has become a star writer for Variety,” say Setoodeh and Littleton. “We are excited to continue reading his voice in print and online as he expands his duties: pursuing more long-form journalism, managing big projects and launching his own newsletter.”

Prior to working at Variety, D’Addario was the television critic at Time magazine. He will continue to be based in New York, where he lives with his husband and two daughters.