‘Dancing With the Stars’ to Return to ABC for Season 32 After Year at Disney+

“Dancing With the Stars” is coming back to ABC for Season 32, Variety has confirmed with sources.

The move to bring the reality competition series back to the broadcast network comes after the show aired one season exclusively on streamer Disney+. For its upcoming season, the show will air on ABC while also streaming on Disney+. In addition, the show will be available the day after its linear debut on Hulu.

Reps for Disney declined to comment.

The move to bring the show back to broadcast is not altogether a surprise, particularly given the news that the Writers Guild of America (WGA) officially called for a strike against the major Hollywood studios for the first time in 15 years. With the strike, scripted TV production is likely to be impacted, meaning unscripted fare like “Dancing With the Stars” will become even more important to networks and streamers.

