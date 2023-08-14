Fox News’ Dana Perino to Launch ‘Perino on Politics’ Podcast for 2024 Election Cycle

Dana Perino has long relied on a panel of experts and trusted sources to help guide her sense of the political landscape. Now she’s going to let some followers listen to her conversations with them.

Fox News Audio will launch “Perino on Politics,” a new weekly podcast hosted by the co-host of Fox News Channel’s “The Five” and the co-anchor of its “America’s Newsroom.” The program, which will launch on August 21 — the week of the first debate among Republican presidential candidates — will last throughout the 2024 election cycle, Perino says.

“I would be making these calls anyway,” she says in a brief interview. “It’s like how I used to when I was White House Press Secretary. I would have my team come in and brief me on topics. I still do that today, just with a lot fewer consequences.”

Perino will each week talk to columnists, advisors, pollsters and political strategists. The podcast’s first two guests will be Colin Reed, a political and communications strategist who is co-founder of South Hill Strategies, and Jim Geraghty, senior political correspondent for National Review.

“Usually, if you ask someone who has a lot of experience or knowledge in a topic, they will always say, ‘Pay attention to this.'” says Perino, who hopes to glean unique insights into everything from debate preparation to campaign-trail theatrics. “This is my idea,” she adds. “I’m going to call friends, someone I trust in politics for their judgement and their knowledge. I like to ask them, ‘Where are we today? What am I missing?'”

The podcast will likely be 20 to 25 minutes in length, and will surface Mondays. Perino, who already appears on Fox News several hours each weekday, has to manage her time carefully. She previously hosted the podcast “A Dana Perino Podcast: Everything Will Be Okay and I’ll Tell You What.” She joined Fox News in 2009 following her stint as White House Press Secretary for George W. Bush.