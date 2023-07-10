Dan Harmon Animated Series ‘Krapopolis’ Finally Sets Fox Premiere Date

Dan Harmon’s new animated series “Krapopolis” has set its long-awaited premiere date at Fox.

The series will debut with a special two-episode preview on Sunday, Sept. 24 immediately following the NFL doubleheader that night.

Fox has not announced its full fall schedule at the time of this publishing, but the network says that “Krapopolis” will make its regular timeslot premiere on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8:30 pm ET/PT as part of the network’s “Animation Domination” block. “The Simpsons” will lead into the new show at 8 pm, followed by “Bob’s Burgers” at 9 pm and “Family Guy” at 9:30 pm.

“Krapopolis” was first commissioned at Fox back in June 2020, when Harmon signed a broadcast network-only exclusive direct animation deal. It will be Fox’s first wholly owned animated series.

It was formally ordered to series in February 2021. The series was originally intended to debut in 2022 before being pushed to May 2023 and now September. It was renewed for a second season in October 2022 and for a third season in March 2023.

The show is set in ancient Greece. The official logline states the show “tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities, while also trying their best to not kill each other in the process.”

The voice cast for the show includes Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussell.

Harmon is the series creator and executive producer. Jordan Young is the showrunner and executive producer on Season 1, while Alex Rubens will take over as showrunner for Seasons 2 & 3. Steve Levy also serves as an executive producer. The show is owned by Fox Entertainment and produced by Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment.