Damar Hamlin Released From Cincinnati Hospital, Is ‘Neurologically Completely Intact’

Damar Hamlin has been released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and has returned home to Buffalo after spending a week under intensive care.

Hamlin has been transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center, where he will continue his recovery, per his doctors.

Physicians at the UC Medical Center made the announcement Monday, saying Hamlin began walking again on Friday and “appears to be neurologically completely intact.”

Hamlin posted an update on Twitter, writing, “Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world [and] more. Bigger than football!”

Hamlin added, “Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home!”

After suffering cardiac arrest and collapsing on-field during a “Monday Night Football” game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Bills safety was rushed to the hospital on Jan. 2.

On Jan. 6, Hamlin was taken off a breathing tube and began speaking with his family, teammates and medical professionals for the first time since the incident. Previously, he had been holding the hands of his family members and hospital staffers, as well as asking who won the Bills-Bengals game by writing on a piece of paper.

Hamlin offered his own update on his health condition on Jan. 7, tweeting from the hospital: “Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much… thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!”

In the wake of Hamlin’s hospitalization, the NFL announced a series of activations in support of the Bills safety, encouraging teams to hold a pregame moment of “support and love for Damar” and the first responders and medical caregivers. The league also gave clubs the option to outline Hamlin’s number, 3, in the 30-yard line number in Buffalo Bills Red or Blue, and permitted players to wear black Nike t-shirts displaying “Love for Damar 3″ before the game. The Bills players sported “3” patches on their jerseys in Week 18.

During a press conference on Jan. 5, physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said after he collapsed during the Bills-Bengals game, Hamlin initially had a pulse but lost it. He received immediate bystander CPR.

After Hamlin was taken off the field, the NFL game was suspended in its first quarter. In a tweet, the Bills confirmed that Hamlin received CPR on the field and that “his heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment.” He was listed in critical condition.

The situation took place during the “MNF” broadcast around 8:55 p.m. ET, when Hamlin rose to his feet after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and then suddenly collapsed. As medical personnel attended to Hamlin, players for both teams looked visibly distraught, with ESPN reporters describing the sight of Bills players openly weeping. Moments after Hamlin was taken off the field, the Bills gathered in a circle in prayer. The ambulance left the stadium at 9:25 p.m. ET and transported Hamlin to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the nearest trauma center to Paycor Stadium. “MNF” announcer Joe Buck reported that Hamlin’s mother was at the game and accompanied him to the hospital.