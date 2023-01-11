Damar Hamlin Returning Home, Will ‘Continue His Rehabilitation With the Bills’

Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center and will “continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” his doctor announced.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Wednesday, the NFL team wrote, “Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health facility in Buffalo, N.Y. Hamlin was admitted on Monday and went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday.”

Critical care physician Dr. Jamie Nadler shared in a statement, “We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills.”

Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday after spending a week under intensive care following his on-field collapse during the Jan. 2 “Monday Night Football” game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Last week, the Bills safety began walking and talking again, offering his own update on Twitter: “Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world [and] more. Bigger than football!”

Hamlin added, “Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home!”

Hamlin’s hospitalization inspired a wave of support from football fans across the country. The NFL encouraged teams to hold a pregame moment of “support and love for Damar” and the first responders and medical caregivers. The league also gave clubs the option to outline Hamlin’s number, 3, in the 30-yard line number in Buffalo Bills Red or Blue, and permitted players to wear black Nike t-shirts displaying “Love for Damar 3″ before the game. The Bills players sported “3” patches on their jerseys in Week 18.