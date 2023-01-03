Damar Hamlin’s Toy Drive Tops $3.6 Million in Donations After Buffalo Bills Player Suffers Cardiac Arrest on Field

An online fundraiser launched in 2020 by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has topped $3.6 million in donations following his on-field collapse during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 24-year-old athlete’s GoFundMe campaign raises money to buy toys for children in need.

As reported by CNN: “The fundraiser topped $74,000 just one hour after Hamlin’s collapse and quickly grew to $2,033,270 just before 1 a.m. ET Tuesday, then soared to more than $3 million just an hour and twenty minutes later with more than 119,000 donations.”

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills-Bengals game, which was postponed in the aftermath of the incident. The Bills confirmed in a Tweet that Hamlin received CPR on the field, adding, “his heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

The toy drive was initially started by Hamlin with a goal of $2,500. It now has raised over $3.6 million from over 141,000 donations.

“As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me,” Hamlin wrote on the website when it launched. “I created The Chasing M’s Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact.”

“Thank you so much for supporting me on and off the field,” he added. “I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with you to help make the holiday season a little brighter for the kids in our community.”

Click here to visit Hamlin’s crowdfunding campaign website.