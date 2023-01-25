‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Reveals First Teaser, Plus Debut Single and Album Tracklist From Upcoming Amazon Series

Atlantic Records has revealed the first single and album tracklist from “Daisy Jones & the Six,” the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series about a fictional ’70s band of the same name, along with its official teaser trailer.

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2019 novel, “Daisy Jones & the Six” follows “the rise and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band,” according to the show’s official logline. Now, fans of the book will get to listen to the band’s music for the first time through lead single “Regret Me,” a dreamy duet between Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin). Keough and Claflin’s voices blend together breezily over an instrumental that evokes the prime of ’70s rock ‘n roll, singing: “You regret me and I regret you/ You couldn’t handle your liquor and you can’t see the truth.”

“Regret Me” is featured in the limited series’ official teaser trailer, which also debuted on Wednesday. The clip shows glimpses of the band on tour and recording together, highlighting the tumultuous relationship between Keough and Claflin’s characters, as well as a look at the series’ documentary style. “Look, I know that I said that I would tell you everything,” Daisy Jones says during an interview scene. “But how much of everything do you really want to know?”

The release of “Regret Me” also comes with the announcement of “Aurora,” the band’s 11-song debut album that arrives with the show’s premiere on March 3. Along with Keough and Claflin, “Daisy Jones & the Six” stars Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse and Sebastian Chacon, who became a band both on-screen and off.

The production of “Aurora” was helmed by Grammy-winning songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Blake Mills at L.A.’s iconic Sound City Studios, with co-writing credits from Marcus Mumford, Phoebe Bridgers and Jackson Browne. Frequent Bridgers collaborator Tony Berg provided additional production, and the album features instrumentalists from Rilo Kiley, the Who, Nine Inch Nails, Pearl Jam, David Bowie, Elton John, Jeff Beck and the Wallflowers.

“Creating the library of music for ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ was an experience I’ll never forget,” Mills said in a statement. “I am grateful that, among other things, it afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with so many of my peers, and also some of my heroes.”

Jenkins Reid added, “We finally have ‘Aurora.’ A stunning, nostalgic, timeless album that captures the drama, pathos and yearning of the band’s zenith and nadir all in one. A snapshot of time, intoxicating and dangerous. That delicious moment that you know can’t last… Daisy Jones and the Six are real. And they are better than my wildest dreams.”

From Amazon Studios and Hello Sunshine, “Daisy Jones & the Six” is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine and Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion. Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber created the series based on the novel by Jenkins Reid, who also produces. Scott Neustadter is executive producing and co-showrunning with Will Graham, who also serves as an executive producer.

“Daisy Jones and the Six” premieres March 3 on Amazon Prime Video, with new episodes every Friday through March 24.

See the full tracklist for “Aurora” below.