‘Daisy Jones & the Six’: Prime Video Releases First Official Trailer Featuring Original Song ‘Look At Us Now’ (TV News Roundup)

Prime Video has released its latest trailer for at its highly anticipated limited series “Daisy Jones & the Six.” The 10-episode series will premiere on March 3, with new episodes released every Friday through March 24.

“Daisy Jones & the Six” follows the story of an iconic (and fictional) 1970s band, led by two clashing singers, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. Daisy and Billy’s complicated musical partnership catapulted the struggling band into a world of unfathomable fame. Decades later, the band members are recruited to tell their story and finally reveal the truth behind their fallout.

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid novel of the same name, “Daisy Jones & the Six” was created by Michael H. Weber and co-showrunner, Scott Neustadter, who executive produced alongside Reid. The series stars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be, Tom Wright and Timothy Olyphant.

Alongside Neustadter, Graham, Weber and Reid, “Daisy Jones & the Six” is executive produced by James Ponsoldt, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine and Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion. Co-showrunner and executive producer, Graham also directed one episode, while Ponsoldt directed the first five episodes, with Nzingha Stewart directing the remaining four episodes.

Grammy nominated producer Blake Mills has written and produced the series’ 24 original songs, alongside a number of other co-writers — including “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)” which is featured in the official trailer. Atlantic Records will release the original music as the series airs.

See below for the “Daisy Jones & the Six” official trailer.

Also in today’s TV news:

FIRST LOOKS

AMC Networks has announced its upcoming series, “Lucky Hank” will make its world premiere at South By Southwest on March 11, and its multi-network premiere via AMC, AMC+, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV, on March 19 at 9 p.m.

In addition to the premiere date, AMC has released the first official trailer for the upcoming series. “Lucky Hank” stars Bob Odenkirk and Mireille Enos. As Hank’s (Odenkirk) life begins to crumble, the college English department chairman enters an all-consuming mid-life crisis. Opposite Odenkirk, Enos stars as Hank’s wife, Lily, who as a result of Hank’s downward spiral, begins to question the choices she’s made and the direction her life is headed.

Adapted from Richard Russo’s novel, “Straight Man,” the series was created by executive producers, Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein, who serve alongside Odenkirk, Mark Johnson, Naomi Odenkirk, Marc Provissiero, Jessica Held, director Peter Farrelly and the original author, Russo. “Lucky Hank” stars Sara Amini, Diedrich Bader, Suzanne Cryer, Olivia Scott Welch, Cedric Yarbrough, Alvina August, Tom Bower, Shannon DeVido, Chris Diamantopoulos, Lilah Fitzgerald, Jackson Kelly, Arthur Keng, Kyle Maclachlan and Oscar Nuñez.

See below for the “Lucky Hank” official trailer.

*

Starz has released first look images for Season 2 of “Run the World.” The second season will premiere on Starz on May 26.

Those returning for Season 2 are Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid, Stephen Bishop, Tosin Morohunfola, Erika Alexander, Nick Sagar, Jay Walker and Tonya Pinkins. While Tika Sumpter, Isha Blaaker, Cree Summer and Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins are set to join the cast.

“Run the World” follows three friends, Whitney (West), Renee (Webb) and Sondi (Reid) as they navigate the highs and lows of their love lives, careers and ever-changing friendship.

Yvette Lee Bowser, Leigh Davenport and showrunner, Rachelle Williams-BenAry serve as executive producers.

See below for the first look images of “Run the World.”

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Michael Connelly’s Hieronymus Pictures announced it has appointed author Theresa Snider as head of development and production, helping expand book-to-screen adaptations.

In the newly-created role, Snider will oversee current programming, development and production efforts. Snider’s experience includes assisting “Bosch” EP Pieter Jan Brugge, ending in the associate producer position and later co-producing “Bosch: Legacy.” She recently developed and produced an audio drama with Connelley.

“Theresa is a great addition to the company,” Connelly said in a statement. “I’ve worked with her for years and know she’s extremely smart and creative and will carefully carry forward the development of several projects to fruition.”

DATES

ABC announced “The Good Lawyer,” the embedded pilot episode of “The Good Doctor,” will premiere March 13 and stream the following day on Hulu.

The episode, directed by Ruben Fleischer, will show Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) putting his faith in a young lawyer Jodi DeGroot (Kennedy McMann) with OCD to represent him.

The cast also includes Felicity Huffman (Janet Stewart), Hill Harper (Dr. Marcus Andrews), Richard Schiff (Dr. Aaron Glassman), Fiona Gubelmann (Dr. Morgan Reznick), Will Yun Lee (Dr. Alex Park), Christina Chang (Dr. Audrey Lim), Paige Spara (Lea Dilallo), Bria Samoné Henderson (Dr. Jordan Allen) and Noah Galvin (Dr. Asher Wolke).

David Shore and Liz Friedman serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. The Sony Picture Television and ABC Signature show is also executive produced by Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, Thomas L. Moran, David Hoselton, Peter Blake, Jessica Grasl, Garrett Lerner, Mike Listo, Freddie Highmore, Shawn Williamson, David Kim and Sebastian Lee.

*

“HBCU 101” will return for its seventh season on Feb. 19 on AspireTV. The series highlights the country’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) by interviewing leaders and alumni as well as showing student interactions or organizations.

“I’m excited for season seven of ‘HBCU 101,’” series host Jahliel Thurman said in a statement. “It’s been an amazing journey and an amazing partnership with aspireTV. I’m looking forward to more, more, more, but this season is a very special one. I have to give a special shout out to Tony Award-winner Myles Frost, who is going to be representing Bowie State, Kyle Santillian from Winston-Salem State and Melissa Mitchell from FAMU. It’s going to be crazy.”

Tolly Carr, Jahliel Thurman, Frederick Whitaker and Uche Byrd executive produce the show, which is a collaboration between HBCU Gameday and Jahliel Thurman Productions.

*

National Geographic has announced the new series “A Small Light,” which will premiere May 1 and stream the following day on Disney+.

The upcoming limited series tells the true story of Miep Gies who assisted Anne Frank and her family during the Nazi occupation in Amsterdam during World War II. The series is set to premiere on what would be Gies’ 114th birthday.

Bel Powley stars as the heroine, alongside Liev Schreiber as Otto Frank and Billie Boullet as Anne Frank. “A Small Light” cast also includes Joe Cole, Amira Casar, Ashley Brooke, Andy Nyman, Caroline Catz, Rudi Goodman, Noah Taylor, Eleanor Tomlinson as Tess, Miep’s best friend; Sally Messham, Ian McElhinney, Nicholas Burns, Liza Sadovy, Laurie Kynaston and Sebastian Armesto.

Joan Rater, Tony Phelan, Susanna Fogel, Peter Traugott, Lisa Roos, Alon Shtruzman and Avi Nir are each executive producers for “A Small Light;” the series is produced by ABC Signature and Keshet Studios for National Geographic.

SPECIALS

Rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will be joining “The Wine Down With Mary J. Blige,” per BET’s announcement.

The musician, entrepreneur and producer Jackson joins previously announced stars Taraji P. Henson and Caresha “Young Miami” Brownlee, who will also take part in the special. Henson’s and Brownlee’s special will air March 1, and Jackson’s will air March 8.

In the unscripted specials, Blige will talk to the guests about their career and personal highs and lows, along with relationships and family. Jackson will discuss topics ranging from getting dropped by his record label and recovering from gunshot wounds to selling multiplatinum records.

Blige, Ashaunna K. Ayars and Nicole Jackson for Blue Butterfly executive produced the special, along with Lisa Erspamer for Lisa Erspamer Entertainment as well as Jordan Davis and John Davis for Davis Entertainment. Connie Orlando and Angela Aguilera are executive producing for BET.