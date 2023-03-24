‘Daily Show’ Correspondents Get Crack at Hosting Duties

The correspondents who help keep Comedy Central’s “Daily Show” running will each get their own moment in the spotlight.

The late-night program, which has relied on celebrity guest such as Leslie Jones and Sarah Silverman in the wake of the departure of Trevor Noah last year, will now give its correspondents a crack at leading the program over the next few weeks.

Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Roy Wood Jr., Lewis Black and Jordan Klepper will all get a chance to host the program between the week of April 3 and the week of May 8, Comedy Central announced Friday.

Roy Wood Jr. will start the rotation during the week of April 3, followed by Jordan Klepper the week of April 17. Desi Lydic will host the program the week of April 24 ,and Dulce Sloan will anchor the series the week of May 1. Michael Kosta will lead during the week of May 8. Ronny Chieng and Lewis Black have not been assigned weeks as of yet.

Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D. L. Hughley, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans have all logged stints as guest hosts in recent weeks at the Paramount Global-backed network.