The CW’s Kevin Levy Steps Down as EVP of Scheduling

Kevin Levy is leaving his post as the CW’s executive vice president of program planning, scheduling and acquisitions.

The news was announced to CW staffers in a memo sent by Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment, on Tuesday, which also noted that Levy’s last day at the network will be on Aug. 1.

Levy began his career at UPN, and was part of the team that transitioned into and launched the CW after UPN shut down. He remained at the CW for the entirety of his television career, starting as director of program planning and scheduling before rising the ranks and landing as executive vice president in 2018.

See Schwartz’s full memo below.

Team CW,

As we head toward an exciting fall launch for the new CW, I wanted to let you know that on Aug. 1st, Kevin Levy will be stepping down from his role as executive vice president, program planning, scheduling and acquisitions.

A 25-year industry veteran, Kevin helped build this network twice: first during his time at UPN where he began his television career and helped launch shows like “America’s Next Top Model,” “Veronica Mars” and “Everybody Hates Chris,” then again as part of the original executive team that created the CW in 2006.

Kevin’s efforts to shape the CW’s content strategy fueled the network’s growth over the past two decades as he oversaw the scheduling of culture-defining hits like “The Flash,” “Supernatural,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “Jane the Virgin,” “Riverdale,” “All American” and “Gossip Girl.” Through his work leading the network’s acquisitions of movies, specials and series, Kevin brought in some of the CW’s most successful franchises. Over the past nine months, Kevin helped us re-imagine the network once again under Nexstar, embracing new directions and setting us up for future success by securing series such as “Sullivan’s Crossing,” “The Librarians: The Next Chapter” and “Son of a Critch.”

Now that the hard transition work is done, he is ready for his next adventure. We want to thank Kevin for his immeasurable contributions to the CW. Kevin has been an integral member of our team and I have the utmost respect for his leadership, his experience, his skill, his instincts, and his benevolence. We are sad to see him go, but wish him all the best, and will continue to have him on speed-dial.

-Brad