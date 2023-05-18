CW Fall 2023 Schedule: ‘All American’ Sole Homegrown Scripted Series, ‘Walker’ Held for Midseason

The CW’s 2023 fall schedule will feature just one scripted series that originated on the network, with the rest filled with foreign acquisitions and unscripted fare.

The high school football drama “All American,” which was renewed for Season 6 at the network back in January, will air on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, leading into the acquired drama series “61st Street.” “Walker” starring Jared Padalecki, which was renewed for an abbreviated fourth season, is being held for midseason.

There is no mention of the remaining original CW scripted shows “Gotham Knights,” “Superman & Lois,” and “All American: Homecoming,” though according to an individual with knowledge of the situation, no official decision has been made on their future at this time.

This fall schedule no doubt insulates the broadcaster against the effects of the ongoing writers’ strike, similar to how ABC pushed all of its primetime scripted programming out of the fall. But for The CW, this schedule is very indicative of new parent company Nexstar’s strategy for the network, which has included loading up on acquired shows and looking to appeal to an older audience.

CW original unscripted shows like “Masters of Illusion” and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” will both return in the fall (although both shows began on other networks originally), while new episodes of “FBoy Island” will air Thursdays after the show moved over from HBO Max. The spinoff “FGirl Island” will air at midseason.

“Whose Line Is It Anyway” will also return, though series star Colin Mochrie has previously said he and his other longtime cast members are not likely to be back.

“This fall, The CW embarks on the first step to become bigger and broader by offering our viewers a wide variety of programming from premium adult dramas to bold comedies and binge-worthy unscripted franchises,” said Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment for The CW Network. “We are presenting a fall lineup that includes classic CW series like the smash multiplatform hit ‘All American’ plus introducing new premium dramatic offerings such as ’61st Street,’ ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ and ‘The Spencer Sisters.’ We are proud to bring comedy back to The CW on Tuesday nights with some of the funniest and heartwarming family sitcoms on television with ‘Son of a Critch,’ ‘Run the Burbs,’ ‘Children Ruin Everything’ and ‘Everyone Else Burns’. We are thrilled to welcome one of the biggest and most outrageous unscripted franchises on television, ‘FBoy Island,’ to The CW family alongside long-running hit alternative series ‘Penn. &Teller: Fool Us’, ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” ‘Masters of Illuson’ and ‘World’s Funniest Animals.’ And Sundays will introduce a season-long family co-viewing night beginning with the acclaimed ‘I Am’ film franchise. The new CW is now a broadcast network built for a broadcast audience.”

THE CW’S 2023 FALL PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

MONDAY

8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN (Season 6)

9:00-10:00PM 61st STREET (New Series)

TUESDAY

8:00-8:30PM SON OF A CRITCH (New Series)

8:30-9:00PM RUN THE BURBS (New Series)

9:00-9:30PM CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (New Series)

9:30-10:00PM EVERYONE ELSE BURNS (New Series)

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00PM SULLIVAN’S CROSSING (New Series)

9:00-10:00PM THE SPENCER SISTERS (New Series)

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00PM FBOY ISLAND (Encore Episode)

9:00-10:00PM FBOY ISLAND (New Series)

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Season 10)

9:00-9:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (New Season)

9:30-10:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore Episode)

SATURDAY

8:00-8:30PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Season 10)

8:30-9:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Encore Episode)

9:00-9:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Season 4)

9:30-10:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Encore Episode)

SUNDAY

8:00-10:00PM I AM FILMS