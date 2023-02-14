Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson Signs Non-Exclusive Broadcast Direct Deal With Fox

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Fox have entered into a non-exclusive broadcast direct deal to develop scripted dramas, live-action comedies and animated series through his production company G-Unit Film & Television, Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment’s president of scripted programming announced on Tuesday.

Projects created as part of the agreement will be owned by Fox Entertainment and produced by its in-house unit, Fox Entertainment Studios, in collaboration with G-Unit Film & Television.

“Whether it’s music, film or television, Curtis always delivers premium entertainment that captivates millions of fans across the globe,” said Thorn. “He is the rare multi-hyphenate with a deft hand at storytelling, no matter the format or medium, and we’re looking forward to developing new and exciting series for Fox with him and his team.”

“I am excited to formalize a partnership with Michael Thorn and Fox that will allow G-Unit Film & Television to focus on putting multiple series on Fox, a perfect broadcast destination for G-Unit Film & Television content while our premium, streaming, scripted and non-scripted slates continue to grow in all directions,” said Jackson.

The former rapper-turned mogul exited his deal with Starz last September, but several of his franchises remain on the network including “Black Mafia Family” (which recently scored a season 3 renewal) and multiple spinoffs within the “Power” universe: “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” and “Power Book IV: Force.” G-Unit Film & Television also produced the ABC series, “For Life.”

G-Unit is also in development on the scripted series “Fightland” and “Queen Nzinga” at Starz. Recently released from G-Unit Film & Television is “Hip Hop Homicides” at WeTV. Jackson is also expanding into the podcast space through his new G-Unit Audio banner with the debut of “Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord” in partnership with iHeart Media and Lionsgate Sound. The company is also building out its feature slate, starting with a three picture horror deal as a collaboration with horror phenom Eli Roth and 3BlackDot.

The executive producer joins the ranks of several filmmakers who’ve inked deals with Fox like Rodney Rothman (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”) and Adam Rosenberg. Last year, Fox signed broadcast direct deals with producers Carol Mendelsohn (“CSI”) and Julie Weitz, and writer/producer/director McG (“Supernatural,” “Lethal Weapon,” “We Are Marshall”).

Jackson is represented by APA, AKR PR, and attorney Stephen Savva.