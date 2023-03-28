‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Might End With Season 12

Prettay… prettay… prettay… bad?

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” may be coming to an end after 12 seasons, after two producers hinted on social media that they had wrapped production on the series for good. According to a now-deleted Tweet from producer Jon Hayman, the crew finished “shooting the last scene of the last episode of the final season.”

Director and executive producer Robert B. Weide also hinted at the show’s end on Tuesday, writing: “1st day: March, 1998. Last day (?): March 27, 2023. These 25 years have flown by. Thank you, #LarryDavid.”

HBO declined to comment.

Larry David’s long-running HBO comedy series is known to take long breaks between installments, once going on hiatus for six years before 2018’s Season 9. Since then, the series had remained consistent with a new season every two years.

David has been shy to definitively claim any season as “Curb’s” last, as the series has long operated with an open invitation from HBO and without a strict timeline. Each season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” contains its own story arc which is introduced in Episode 1 and resolved in Episode 10.

However, a source tells Variety that David’s current deal with HBO is coming to an end this year. Therefore, to continue with “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” David would have to ink a new deal with the network.

“When you sign up to do a season of ‘Curb,’ you’re signing up to do the final season of ‘Curb,’” producer Jeff Schaffer recently told IndieWire. “And I finally figured out why. It’s because when Larry does a season, he puts every idea that he really likes into that season. So at the end of the season, there’s this hole — there aren’t any ideas that he really likes — so how could he possibly do another season? He’s the only person on the planet who doesn’t think he’s going to come up with more good ideas.”

Aside from David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” stars Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove and Richard Lewis, alongside a handful of A-list guest stars which have previously included Ben Stiller, Jon Hamm, Bill Hader and Rosie O’Donnell.