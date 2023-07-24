Culture House Media Adds Mikhael Tara Garver to Oversee Immersive Entertainment Division (EXCLUSIVE)

Mikhael Tara Garver has joined the executive ranks of Culture House Media as the head of a new division, Culture House Immersive. Prior to the appointment, Garver most recently served as Director of

Immersive Experience creating the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Garver will lead the department from the Culture House headquarters in LA alongside founder Carri Twigg. Raeshem Nijhon and Nicole Galovski will continue to oversee the New York office.

“As I was looking for the right home to build the next generation of immersive entertainment and the

next phase of my career – Culture House became the obvious choice,” commented Mikhael Tara Garver.

“I am first and foremost a fan, but more importantly, we share an ethos, a commitment to quality work,

and a belief in entertainment that can impact culture. My vision for Culture House Immersive includes

the creation of a slate of original narrative experiences, a best in class content studio working with other

artists and makers to create live, in person and innovative ways to engage with story and culture.

Immersive at its best is about that feeling you have at an extraordinary shared experience – that’s

inclusive, emotive and exciting. The experience economy is growing rapidly, and I am confident that at

Culture House Immersive we can lead the way in how to build a sustainable business for immersive

entertainment.”

With a resume spanning over two decades, the industry pioneer has created some of the first original experiential projects commissioned by national arts organizations and has built award winning experiences for: AMC Networks, The National Park Service, Bloomberg, Serino/Coyne, BBDO, The United Nations, Hormel, Smirnoff, The Kennedy Center, Facebook, IDEO, Virgin, and Walt Disney Imagineering to name a few. She was a director on A.R.T. & punchdrunk’s Sleep No More, was awarded Pop Culture Collaborative’s Fellowship for Entertainment Change-makers; served as Creative Director of Rio Records for the LA River, and is a board member of the Immersive Experience Institute.

“It is beyond a thrill to welcome Mikhael into Culture House Media, as a friend for nearly a decade I’ve

long admired her world-class talent, ability to innovate and imagine new content landscapes and create

work that is enriching, enlivening and heartfelt. Her mission aligns perfectly with what we are creating –

the next generation of content and media that builds connection and centers authenticity,” said Carri

Twigg, Culture House Media founding partner and head of development.

Culture House Media is represented by WME and attorney Daniel Benge at Fox Rothschild LLP.