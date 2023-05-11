ReachTV Orders ‘Cultural Eats’ Starring Chef Eric Adjepong, From Chris Paul’s Production Company

ReachTV has greenlit its first original series from Chris Paul’s Ohh Dip!!! Productions: “Cultural Eats with Chef Eric Adjepong.”

The upcoming eight-episode series will follow Adjepong as he travels on a culinary quest to discover the best restaurants, owners and chefs around the globe.

A first-generation Ghanaian American, Adjepong was born and raised in New York City. First appearing on “Top Chef,” Adjepong now hosts “Alex Vs America,” appears as a judge on “Chopped,” “Guy’s Grocery Games” and “Supermarket Stakeout” and competes on “Tournament of Champions.”

“Travel, food, and culture define my life’s work,” Adjepong said. “Having the opportunity to showcase my passion with a brilliant team of creatives is a dream come true. Viewers will see their favorite cities beautifully captured, meet the people who make these places special, and learn about the food that connects us all.”

Chris Paul, CJ Paul, Juanita Thompson, Lynnwood Bibbens, and George Sealey serve as executive producers, alongside showrunner Kamla Taylor.

“Ohh Dip!!! Productions loves sharing stories about amazing drivers of the culture and Chef Eric is a perfect fit as he has the ability to educate you about the depth and complexity of various cultures through food,” Paul said in a statement.

Added ReachTV CEO and founder Lynnwood Bibbens: “We’re working together not only to amplify stories from historically marginalized communities but also to create more economic opportunity for our communities through Reach’s innovative production and distribution methods.”