‘Cruel Intentions’ TV Adaptation Ordered at Amazon

A “Cruel Intentions” TV adaptation has been ordered at Amazon, Variety has confirmed.

Sources say Amazon has placed an eight-episode series order for a TV adaptation of the film which will likely be released through Freevee, Amazon’s free streaming service. Though it could potentially move to Prime Video. Amazon declined Variety’s request for comment.

The TV adaptation is a long time coming for the 1999 cult classic. As Variety previously reported, a TV show based on the film (which is based on the classic novel, “Dangerous Liasons”) was set at IMDB TV with Amazon Studios producing alongside Sony Pictures Television in 2021.

The series was said to follow two ruthless step siblings who would go to great lengths to stay on top of the social pyramid. In this case, their focus is the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, D.C. college. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they’ll do anything to preserve their power and reputations, even attempt to seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States.

In 2016, NBC ordered a pilot for a followup to the film with Sarah Michelle Gellar, one of the film’s original stars, attached to reprise her role as Kathryn Merteuil. However, it ultimately didn’t make it to series. Prior to that, Fox’s attempted a “Cruel Intentions” prequel series, which was canceled before making it to air. Three episodes of that show were eventually assembled to become the direct-to-video film “Cruel Intentions 2” in 2001. In 2004, Sony Pictures produced a second direct-to-video sequel, “Cruel Intentions 3.”

Neal H. Moritz, who produced the first three “Cruel Intentions” films through his Original Film banner, was originally slated to executive produce the new series with Pavun Shetty. He and Shetty also executive produced the NBC pilot. The reimagined version of the series would be written and executive produced by Phoebe Fisher with Sara Goodman. At the time of the last announcement, Andrea Iervolino and Monica Bacardi of Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment were also attached to executive produce the series along with Bruce Mellon.

TV Line first reported this news.