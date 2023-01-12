‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Renewed at Paramount+

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” has been renewed for another season at Paramount+.

A revival of “Criminal Minds,” “Evolution” picked up where the series left off when it concluded on CBS in 2020 after 15 seasons. According to Paramount+, after premiering on Thanksgiving Day in 2022, the series went one to become one of the streamer’s top five originals and has driven the overall “Criminal Minds” franchise to see an increase of nearly six times in month-over-month viewership.

“We’re thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ with the order of another season,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming. “The series has always been a consistent top performer for Paramount+ and fans have quickly embraced this new season with its more serialized elements. There are still many dark twists and turns yet to come for the BAU this season and we can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store.”

Original cast members who have reprised their roles include Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, A.J. Cook as Jennifer Jareau, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Aisha Tyler as Tara Lewis, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez and Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss.

While Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney have not returned to play Spencer Reid and Matthew Simmons, respectively, showrunner Erica Messer said at the Television Critics Association’s summer 2023 press tour that they “still exist” within the universe of the show: “It’s a little bit more of a mystery what Reid and Simmons are up to. They’re certainly not forgotten. Their desks are still there, still have stuff on it. We’re definitely playing that. They are not gone gone.”

She also noted that she hopes more stars from the original series “will be able to come back and play at some point.”

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Messer executive produces with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw and Mark Gordon.