Joel McHale’s ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ on Fox Sets NeNe Leakes, Dwight Howard and More as Season 2 Guest Judges (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox is serving up a new season of Joel McHale’s mystery baking competition “Crime Scene Kitchen” next week and bringing several celebrity new guest judges along for the ride.

Variety can exclusively reveal that the lineup of Season 2’s famous faces includes “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum NeNe Leakes, country music star Martina McBride, “Next Level Chef” (a Gordon Ramsay-led Fox food competition) and “Top Chef” star Richard Blais and NBA champ and “Special Forces” (yet another Fox competition) contestant Dwight Howard.

Those guest judges will pop in during different episodes this season to join host McHale and full-time judges Curtis Stone and Yolanda Gampp in their evaluations.

The “Crime Scene Kitchen” Season 2 premiere was originally set as a two-hour episode for May 22, but was pushed by Fox to June 5 at 9 p.m. and reduced to one-hour amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Several networks have been making adjustments to their summer and fall schedules and shifting around already completed seasons, like “Crime Scene Kitchen,” in order to fill in gaps or account for lulls during the writers’ work stoppage.

On the Season 2 premiere, “six self-taught baking teams arrive at the Crime Scene Kitchen to start their hunt for clues, leading them to the mystery dessert,” per Fox. “he teams with the best crime solving technique advance to the next week, and the duo with the poorest performance of the night heads home.”

In Week 2 of “Crime Scene Kitchen’s” second season, viewers will be introduced to the rest of the 12-team lineup — six duos of classically trained bakers.

As the season goes on, the two groups will be merged and bake off for the grand prize of $100,000.