Michael B. Jordan Eyes ‘Creed’ Film and TV Universe at Amazon

On the heels of the success of MGM’s “Creed III,” Michael B. Jordan and Amazon are in talks for a film and TV universe expanding the “Creed” world, Variety has confirmed.

Details are scarce regarding what projects are being discussed, but sources say the conversations are underway.

Amazon declined comment and a representative for Jordan did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request.

“Creed III” emerged victorious at the box office with its impressive $58.7 million debut, setting a franchise record while dethroning two-time domestic charts champ “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

Jordan stars in the movie as heavyweight champ Adonis Creed, son of boxing legend Apollo Creed, alongside Jonathan Majors as his childhood friend-turned-rival. It’s the first entry in the long-running series without Sylvester Stallone, who originated the role of Rocky Balboa and returned in the spinoffs as a mentor to Adonis. His absence didn’t appear to impact ticket sales.

The film kicked off internationally with $41.8 million, bringing its global tally to a knockout $100.4 million.

It’s also a big win for theater owners, who are banking on the good fortunes to continue in March with upcoming releases “Scream VI,” “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” and “John Wick: Chapter 4.” Overall ticket sales are 37% ahead of the same point in 2022, according to Comscore.

Deadline first reported the news.

