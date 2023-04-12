DC’s ‘Creature Commandos’ Unveils Voice Cast: David Harbour, Indira Varma, Alan Tudyk and More

The “Creature Commandos” can speak!

The animated series — which is set to premiere in 2024 as the first title in the new DC Universe headed by James Gunn and Peter Safran — unveiled its voice cast featuring David Harbour, Indira Varma, Alan Tudyk, Maria Bakalova, Zoe Chao, Steve Agee and more.

Varma will voice the show’s main protagonist, Bride of Frankenstein, a version of the classic horror character; Frank Grillo will play Rick Flag Sr., the father of Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag, Jr. from 2021’s “The Suicide Squad” (written and directed by Gunn); Harbour will voice Eric Frankenstein, a version of the classic monster and ostensible love interest for the Bride; Chao will voice Nina Mazursky, an amphibious scientist; Gunn will voice G.I. Robot, a military android; and Tudyk will voice Doctor Phosphorus, who is permanently radioactive (and often a Batman villain).

They join Sean Gunn, who is reprising his role as Weasel from 2021’s “The Suicide Squad,” and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, a role she’s played in the DC space since 2016’s “Suicide Squad.” (Davis is also set to headline the live-action series “Waller,” also due in 2024.)

Gunn has written every episode of the series.

In the DC comics, the Creature Commandos were a precursor to the Suicide Squad, brought together during World War II to fight against the Nazis. The inclusion of Davis as Waller, however, indicates that the series’ timeline will be updated in some fashion.

The casting of the actors is doubly significant: When Gunn and Safran announced the first 10 titles of the new DCU at a press event in late January, they stressed that virtually all of the actors who voice the characters on the animated series will also perform as them should they appear in a future live-action DC production.

Collider broke the news, which Gunn confirmed on Twitter.