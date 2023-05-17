Craig Robinson’s ‘Killing It’ Season 2 at Peacock Adds 8 Guest Stars, Including Dot-Marie Jones and Kyle Mooney (EXCLUSIVE)

“Killing It” Season 2 has added eight new guest stars, Variety has learned exclusively.

The second season of the Craig Robinson-led Peacock comedy series has added the following actors in guest roles: Dot-Marie Jones (“Bros,” “Glee”) as Jackie Boone, Katie Kershaw (“Mrs. Fletcher,” “Fargo”) as Natalie-Ray Boone, Joe Massingill (“Barry,” “Fear the Walking Dead”) as Ray-Nathan Boone, Melanie Field (“Shrill,” “You”) as Shayla, Fatimah Taliah (“Goliath,” “Life in Pieces”) as Maya, Beck Bennett (“Saturday Night Live,” “Bill & Ted Face the Music”) as Johnny, Kyle Mooney (“Saturday Night Live,” “Zoolander 2”) as Bugs, and Tim Simons (“Don’t Worry Darling,” “Candy”) as Agent Burton.

They join Robinson and returning series regulars Claudia O’Doherty and Rell Battle. Stephanie Nogueras, Jet Miller, Tim Heidecker, Scott MacArthur, and Wyatt Walter will also return as guest stars.

The description of the second season describes it as “a comedy about class, capitalism, and one man’s quest to achieve the American Dream. But first he has to overcome vicious criminals, nature run wild, and worst of all, corporate America.” It will consist of eight episodes. The first season of the half-hour show was 10 episodes and aired on Peacock in April 2022.

The show hails from writers Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici, who also serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. They both also directed two episodes apiece this season. Robinson also executive produces along with Mark Schulman. Mo Marable, Michael Weaver, and Shahrzad Davani also each directed two episodes of Season 2. Universal Television is the studio.

(Pictured, from left to right: Dot-Marie Jones, Kyle Mooney, Fatimah Taliah, Beck Bennett)