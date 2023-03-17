Craig Mazin’s Production Company Word Games Promotes Jacqueline Lesko to President of Production

Craig Mazin’s Word Games Entertainment has promoted Jacqueline Lesko to the role of president of production, Variety has learned.

“Jacqueline has been an integral part of our company’s growth and success for a decade now, and the proof of her value is right there on the screen for everyone to see,” Mazin said in a statement. “I couldn’t ask for a better partner as we continue our journey with my own projects as well as shows we’re developing with other artists.”

Lesko was a co-executive producer on the first season of Mazin’s hit HBO series “The Last of Us,” based on the video game of the same name, which recently concluded its first season. She will now be an executive producer on Season 2 of the show. “The Last of Us” has proven to be incredibly popular with viewers and critics, with the recent season finale pulling in a series high 8.2 million viewers on linear and streaming platforms the night it aired. In addition, the first season holds a 96% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Lesko previously worked as a co-producer on the Mazin’s HBO limited series “Chernobyl,” which won 10 Emmy Awards in 2019, including best limited series and best writing for a limited series for Mazin. Prior to working at Word Games, Lesko produced the short film “George Lucas in Love” as well as the documentary feature “Spinning Plates.”

Mazin and Word Games are currently under an overall deal at HBO and HBO Max, with that deal having been extended back in 2021 for an additional three years.