Craig Gillespie Sets First Look Deal With ITV’s Tomorrow Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Craig Gillespie has entered a first look deal with Tomorrow Studios, a subsidiary of ITV Studios.

The deal represents an expansion of Gillespie’s partnership with Tomorrow, as the studio is already behind the Apple TV+ comedy series “Physical. Gillespie serves as a director on “Physical” and executive produces alongside Tomorrow Studios CEO Marty Adelstein and partner and president Becky Clements.

Along with “Physical,” which is currently in production on its third season, Gillespie’s television credits include serving as a director and executive producer of Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” and “Mike.” In film, he is best known for directing “I, Tonya,” “Cruella” and “Lars and the Real Girl.”

“As we continue studio growth, having likeminded partners becomes of even greater importance, and we share with Craig a great passion for producing compelling scripted television projects,” said Adelstein and Clements. “This first look deal is a great addition to those we have with Julia Garner and Rowan Riley’s Alma Margo, Frank Sputnik’s Big Light Productions and with Eric Rochant for his first U.S. project. We are excited for this to be the first of several announcements as we continue to align with the best in the business in growing our development slate.”

“I’m thrilled to be working with Marty, Becky and the team at Tomorrow Studios,” added Gillespie. “Their taste, independence and fearlessness with material are exactly what I was looking for to expand what I’m doing in television!”

Jenelle Riley, associate features editor at Variety, will host an Emmys FYC panel with the Season 2 cast of “Physical” on March 9.