‘Cops Reloaded’ Acquired by Dan Abrams’ Law&Crime Network (EXCLUSIVE)

“Cops Reloaded” is headed to Dan Abrams’ Law&Crime Network, Variety has learned exclusively.

Consisting of 158 episodes, “Cops Reloaded” features some of the most memorable suspects, car chases and action-packed moments from the long-running series “Cops.”

The show will be available to stream across Law&Crime’s platforms and clips from all episodes will be available on the network’s YouTube channel.

“’Cops Reloaded’ is the perfect addition to our content library,” Law&Crime president Rachel Stockman said. “We have a robust and rapidly growing fanbase that’s highly interested in content surrounding law enforcement so we are eager to continue to deliver them more of what they want to see.”

Law&Crime’s acquisition of “Cops Reloaded” comes on the heels of Fox Nation beginning to air its “Cops” revival last fall, and marks Law&Crime’s second rights deal with Langley Productions, with the network having secured the rights to the the production company’s 158 episode library of “Jail” several months ago.

“Jail” has amassed more than 31 million views since it debuted on Law&Crime’s YouTube channel in November.

Before its cancellation, “Cops” was the longest-running reality show in America, airing first on Fox from 1989-2013, then on Paramount Network (formerly Spike) from 2013-2020. The series was pulled from Paramount Network’s schedule in summer 2020 in response to nationwide protests against police after the killing of George Floyd, then canceled by the network days later.

“Cops” was one of several police-related television projects dropped or rewritten at the time, such as the Abrams-hosted “Live P.D.,” which was canceled by A+E Networks after four seasons. “Live P.D.” has since been revived, in a way, with the launch of Abrams’ “On Patrol Live” on Reelz, which follows a similar format.

Law&Crime’s linear channel, focused on daily live trial coverage and legal commentary and analysis, is available via cable throughout most markets and for streaming on OTT platforms including fuboTV, Sling, Philo, Vidgo, Xfinity, XUMO and TV Plus. Law&Crime is backed by A+E Networks.

Pictured above: “Cops” episode aired on Fox in 2010