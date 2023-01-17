Confluential Films Taps Myiea Coy as Senior Vice President of Television (EXCLUSIVE)

Myiea Coy, the Emmy-winning executive producer of “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” has joined Tommy Oliver’s Confluential Films as senior vice president of television.

Coy joins the production company after serving as vice president of development at Bunim Murray Productions, where she co-developed PBS’ “The Day You Begin,” executive produced “Collab Crib” and produced “Real World Homecoming: New York” for Paramount+.

“Confluential Films is a place where underrepresented voices not only have the opportunity to tell their stories, but as a company that prioritizes those narratives as necessary ones in our industry and our world,” said Oliver, the company’s CEO and founder, in a statement announcing Coy’s hiring. “Myiea’s extensive experience and premium taste, coupled with her skill, knowledge, and dedication, will help these stories come to life and make Confluential stronger than ever before. We are thrilled to have her join our team.”

Under Coy’s guidance, the department is poised for expansion in unscripted and half-hour scripted television programming while still championing diversity in front of and behind the screen.

“As someone who is passionate about amplifying voices of color behind the camera, I am honored to be working with the multi-talented individuals at Confluential Films in bringing these stories to audiences around the world,” Coy said. “Together, we will continue to be industry game changers and open doors for countless others who look like us.”

Another new addition to Confluential Films is Alex Camarena, a former business affairs executive and corporate counsel at Amazon Studios, who joins the production company as vice president of business and legal affairs. Both Coy and Camarena will report directly to the company’s president, Charlotte Koh.

The Black-owned film, television and documentary production company has previously assisted in financing and developing projects like HBO Max’s “Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss” and “40 Years a Prisoner.” Three new films are scheduled to premiere during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival: “Fancy Dance,” “Young. Wild. Free” and “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project.”