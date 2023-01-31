‘The Confessions of Frannie Langton’ Drops Trailer and Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

BritBox has dropped the trailer for its miniseries “The Confessions of Frannie Langton,” which will premiere all four episodes March 8 in the United States.

Starring Karla-Simone Spence in the lead role, “The Confessions of Frannie Langton” depicts a woman who is forcibly employed as a maid in a wealthy London household. When the estate’s owners are suddenly murdered, Frannie is perceived as the culprit and brought to prison, where she attempts to uncover the truth.

“This is my story, and it’s a story of love,” Spence says in a voiceover omnipresent throughout the trailer. “Though everyone expected it to be a story of murder and truth. No one ever expects any kind of story from a woman like me.”

In a particularly heated moment from the one-minute teaser, Spence exchanges a passionate kiss with co-star Sophie Cookson, hinting at the threads of forbidden romance that will slowly unravel throughout the series. Other performers featured in the period drama include Patrick Martins, Stephen Campbell Moore, Lydia Page and Pooky Quesnel.

The BritBox original, based on the novel of the same name by show creator Sara Collins, premiered in the United Kingdom on ITVX in December 2022. Check out the trailer below.

Also in today’s television news:

ACQUISITIONS

Exclusive U.S. streaming rights for MGM’s docuseries “The Devil’s Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes” were acquired by Prime Video, the company announced today. The three-part series provides over 28 hours of previously unreleased interview recordings from Adolf Eichmann, a chief architect of the Holocaust’s “Final Solution,” along with insight from Holocaust survivors, witnesses at Eichmann’s trial, historians and Holocaust experts.

The project was written and directed by Yariv Mozer with executive producers including Steve Stark, Guilhad Emilio Schenker, Gideon tadmor, Eldad Koblenz, Tal Fraifeld, Gili Gaon, Michael Peter Schmidt and Russ McCaroll. Produced by Toluca Pictures and Alice Communications with Kan 11, “The Devil’s Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes” will be available for streaming on Prime Video as of Jan. 31.

EXECUTIVES

Fox veteran Chris Reed will take over as EVP of legal affairs for Fox Television Stations (FTS) effective Feb. 1. Under the supervision of CEO Jack Abernethy, Reed will be responsible for overseeing all legal operations at FTS.

“As someone with a decades-long passion for broadcast media, I am honored and grateful to be joining one of the largest and most respected O&O groups in the country,” Reed said in a statement. “My predecessor David Keneipp leaves big shoes to fill, but has equipped me with a powerhouse team that is well positioned to serve FTS as it navigates the challenges ahead.”

The newly appointed executive has worked with Fox Corporation since March 2019 and most recently served as the company’s SVP of intellectual property, content protection and litigation. Prior to that, Reed was employed at Century Fox in 2014, where he worked his way up from being senior counsel of content protection policy to vice president of corporate legal.

Reed’s promotion follows an announcement from former EVP of legal affairs Keneipp confirming his imminent retirement.

“During his 30-year tenure at Fox, David made significant contributions and was an invaluable and dedicated member of the FTS executive team,” Abernethy said of the Fox alumnus. “We will miss him greatly. We are excited to welcome Chris to FTS as he is known as a strategic executive with strong legal acumen, and we are all looking forward to working with him in his new role.”