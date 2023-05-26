Common Sense Networks, Integral Ad Science Strike Kids-Advertising Alliance

Common Sense Networks, and Integral Ad Science have struck a pact to provide safe, data-driven solutions in the kids’ advertising market.

Common Sense Networks, a for-profit affiliate of Common Sense Media, creates and curates safe content experiences for kids, and was behind the launch of Sensical, a streaming-video hub for children between two and ten. Integral Ad Science works to place ads in safe environments

Under terms of the pact IAS will tap into Common Sense Networks’ insights and proprietary data to help their client base place and manage campaigns, while complying with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule, which imposes certain requirements on operators of websites aimed at kids under the age of 13.

“Common Sense Networks remains deeply committed to creating safe, smart solutions for brands through the meaningful resources at our disposal, anchored by our proprietary data and contextual targeting solutions,” says Common Sense Networks COO Jad Dunning, in a statement. “We look forward to working closely with IAS to raise industry awareness about COPPA compliance for their brand partners who want to place safe, contextually relevant campaigns on a broad set of digital content.”

Advertisers have long been concerned about issues surrounding so-called “brand safety,” and those worries have only grown in a world grown more reliant on social media.

“Integral Ad Science provides advertisers with the most actionable data to drive superior results while protecting their brands,” says Yannis Dosios, Chief Commercial Officer at IAS, in a prepared statement. “By working with Common Sense Networks, we are delighted to offer advertisers a powerful new tool for ensuring that their ads are running in a brand safe and suitable environment. As a father of three, I am proud that IAS is leading the way in protecting children from getting exposed to inappropriate advertising.”