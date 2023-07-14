‘Command Z’ Trailer: Michael Cera Stars in Steven Soderbergh’s Surprise Upcoming Sci-Fi Comedy Series

“This is historic — literally.”

At least, that’s what a digital Michael Cera says at the start of the trailer for Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming sci-fi comedy series, “Command Z.” The “Ocean’s 11″-through-“13” director has rounded up Cera, Roy Wood Jr., Chloe Radcliffe and Liev Schreiber for a post-apocalyptic look back at the year 2023, as they traverse into the past by putting a wormhole in a washing machine.

The new series follows Soderbergh’s recent Max noir series “Full Circle” on Max, starring Claire Danes and Zazie Beetz. “Command Z” is set to premiere July 17 and will be available on Soderbergh’s website, Extension765.com.

“Here’s the funny part. Traversing our wormhole involves ingesting a synthetic substance related to psychedelics and playing the theme song from the movie ‘Mahogany,’” says the Ozian Cera. He leads Wood Jr., Radcliffe and Schreiber on a series of missions, hacking into the brains of people from 2023 to alter their thoughts and undo history, which in this universe in includes the NRA teaming with police unions and an Amazon-Walmart merger allowing for blood as payment.

Soderbergh’s production company Extension 765 revealed the news of the series in their newsletter, writing cryptically:

“I think by now you’re used to me describing the somewhat mercurial behavior of our boss, Mr/Dr Soderbergh, but this most recent development is next level and can’t be kept to myself for reasons you’ll soon understand…If I seem hedgy, it’s because A) None of us have seen it; and B) it’s apparently about ninety minutes long, but there are eight episodes of varying length, so is it an actual series or just a movie cut up into pieces?”

Soderbergh is known for previously directing three films from the “Ocean’s” franchise and his breakthrough film “Sex, Lies and Videotape,” along with his films“Magic Mike,” “Contagion,” “Erin Brockovich,” “Kimi” and others.

Click here to watch the trailer on Soderbergh’s website.