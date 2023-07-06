Comic-Con 2023 Schedule: ‘Harley Quinn’ and ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Coming to San Diego

After a successful post-pandemic return in 2022, San Diego Comic-Con will hold a much quieter event for 2023, which runs from July 20-23. The ongoing writers strike and the looming threat of an actors strike — along with several focused fan events (like Star Wars Celebration and Tudum) — have contributed to several major players deciding to sit out this year’s convention, including Marvel, Lucasfilm, HBO, Universal, Sony and Netflix. But there are still some marquee panels that could delight the fans during the week (even if most panels are refraining from announcing whether any actors or writers will be attending).

See the Comic-Con schedule below, which will be updated each day as more panels are announced. (All times Pacific Daylight.)

THURSDAY, JULY 20

11:00am – 12:30pm — Max Original Animation — Max Original Animation celebrates new and returning animated series’ including an expansion in the “Adventure Time” universe, “Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake”; a new animated series, “Young Love,” based on the characters from Matthew A. Cherry and Sony Pictures Animation’s Oscar-winning animated short, “Hair Love”; and a preview of the upcoming fourth season for the fan-favorite “Harley Quinn.” The panel will feature exclusive sneak peeks, surprise panelists, and more. (Ballroom 20)

11:30am – 12:30pm — Paramount Pictures: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” — Paramount Pictures brings a panel discussion and footage presentation with filmmakers. (Hall H)

12:45pm – 1:45pm — “Ghosts” — One of television’s top comedies on CBS and Paramount+, returns to Comic-Con after a season cliffhanger where Sam saw a piercing white light shoot from the heavens directly into their home. (Ballroom 20)

1:00pm – 2:00pm — “Project K”: Inside India’s History-Making Sci-Fi Epic — From the heartland of India emerges a unique tale that intertwines ancient mythology with cutting-edge science fiction, all within the captivating Spice Punk aesthetic. Welcome to Project K, the inaugural chapter of India’s most ambitious cinematic universe yet. Three of India’s biggest superstars, Kamal Hassan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, along with director Nag Ashwin, unveil a glimpse into the future. Experience the convergence of global cinema’s superheroes as Project K marks the first time India takes the stage at Comic-Con. (Hall H)

1:45pm – 2:45pm — Behind the Scenes with the Cast of “Jury Duty” — From producers of “The Office,” “The White Lotus,” and “Bad Trip,” the Amazon Freevee Original series “Jury Duty” chronicles the inner workings of an American jury trial through the eyes of one particular juror, Ronald Gladden, who doesn’t realize that everyone around him is an actor and the entire trial is fake. Get the inside scoop on what was happening behind the scenes during the making of the series from the cast and creative team, and meet San Diego’s own hometown hero, Ronald. (Indigo Ballroom)

2:00pm – 3:00pm — “The Wheel of Time” — The Wheel continues to turn at Comic-Con, as the cast of Prime Video’s hit series The Wheel of Time gives a sneak peek into the highly anticipated second season. In addition to a discussion about how the show is bringing Robert Jordan’s iconic book series from page to screen, they’ll be revealing exclusive season 2 content, as well as some other exciting surprises for attendees. Season 2 of The Wheel of Time will premiere on September 1. (Ballroom 20)

2:30pm – 3:30pm — “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2”: Symbiotic Relationships — Insomniac Games’ creative director Bryan Intihar, game director Ryan Smith, narrative director Jon Paquette, and senior art director Jacinda Chew are joined by actors Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker), Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales), Laura Bailey (Mary Jane Watson), and Tony Todd (Venom), along with VO and creative director Bill Rosemann from Marvel Games, to discuss the upcoming PlayStation 5 game. Get a behind-the-scenes look at Insomniac Games’ take on the monstrous Venom and how the symbiote plays a role in the sequel to the hit PlayStation games Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. (Hall H)

3:00pm – 4:00pm — An Inside Look at “Cruel Summer” Season 2 — The stars and creative team behind Freeform’s hit series “Cruel Summer” take you behind the scenes of season 2 and tease all the twists and turns viewers can expect from the shocking final episodes. Fans will be treated to an exclusive sneak peek of the rest of the season and a conversation with stars Lexi Underwood, Sadie Stanley, and Griffin Gluck, alongside executive producers Michelle Purple and Bill Purple. New episodes of “Cruel Summer” air Mondays at 10/9c on Freeform and stream next day on Hulu. (Indigo Ballroom)

3:15pm – 4:15pm — “Peacock’s Original Comedy Series Twisted Metal” — Get an exclusive sneak peek at Peacock’s new original comedy series “Twisted Metal.” Based on the classic PlayStation game series, “Twisted Metal” is a high-octane action comedy based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (“Deadpool”) and written by Michael Jonathan Smith (“Cobra Kai”), about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. The ten-episode series stars Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, with Will Arnett and Joe Seanoa, and guest stars Neve Campbell and streams only on Peacock on July 27. (Ballroom 20)

4:15pm – 5:15pm — A24’s “Talk to Me” — Danny and Michael Philippou (a.k.a. RackaRacka) discuss their journey from YouTube creators to their feature debut and how their love of genre led them to make the most anticipated horror film of the summer. They will be joined by Talk to Me cast members Sophie Wilde, Joe Bird, Alexandra Jensen, and Zoe Terakes. (Indigo Ballroom)

4:30pm – 5:30pm — FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows” — We’re sending ravens — 500 ravens! — to invite you to join America’s favorite vampire roommates at Comic-Con! Be among the first humans to set eyes on a brand-new episode, complete with surprises! “What We Do in the Shadows” airs Thursdays at 10:00 ET/PT on FX, streaming the next day on Hulu. BAAAaaaaat! (Ballroom 20)

5:30pm – 6:30pm — “Chasing ‘Chasing Amy'”: How Fandom Inspires Creativity — How can a deep love of a movie result in bold new work? How meta can a documentary about loving a movie become? See for yourself by joining us for a conversation about the new Tribeca Film Festival selected documentary Chasing Chasing Amy and how one closeted queer kid’s love of Kevin Smith’s “Chasing Amy” resulted in the journey of a lifetime. Moderated by “Chasing Amy” director Kevin Smith, this conversation focuses on the creation and ideation of “Chasing Chasing Amy,” how art inspires life and inspires art again, and how art’s meaning evolves over time. Panelists include Award-winning filmmaker/subject Sav Rodgers (“Out Here in Kansas,” “Dragtivists”), principal subject Regina “Riley” Rodgers (“The Remus Gang”), lesbian writer and culture critic Trish Bendix, and writer/YouTuber Princess Weekes. (Indigo Ballroom)

5:45pm – 6:45pm — FX’s “Archer”: 14th and Final Season Exclusive Screening and Q&A — Get ready to party, folks! “Archer,” the hit animated comedy series, returns to San Diego for one last blow-out celebration in advance of its upcoming 14th and final season, premiering August 30 on FXX. The landscape of the spy world is changing, and The Agency is now finding its way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but running a spy agency isn’t so cut and dried. Come for a can’t-miss exclusive screening of the season opener and additional surprises. (Ballroom 20)