Comcast Promotes Jason S. Armstrong to CFO

Comcast has promoted Jason S. Armstrong to chief financial officer, a role previously filled by Mike Cavanagh, who was named president of the company in October.

Most recently, Armstrong served as deputy CFO and treasurer, holding several financial-adviser exec roles at Comcast during his nine years with the Brian Roberts-run company.

“Jason is ideally suited to be our next Chief Financial Officer,” Cavanagh said. “He is a trusted voice in the financial community, has a great understanding of our company, and is well respected by our management team. Jason is already playing a pivotal role in shaping our long-term strategy and I couldn’t be more excited to partner with him going forward.”

When Cavanagh was first named president at Comcast in October, it was stated he would continue to serve in his role as CFO, making Armstrong’s appointment to the position Friday a bit of a shock.

Armstrong added: “I’m incredibly honored to have this role and to work alongside Brian and Mike and this exceptional team. Comcast’s leadership, culture, strong financial position and commitment to innovation and growth attracted me here nearly a decade ago and continue to drive my excitement about the opportunities ahead of us.”

Prior to his most recent position as Comcast’s Deputy CFO, Armstrong previously served as treasurer of Comcast, CFO at Comcast’s European media giant Sky, and head of investor relations and finance at Comcast.

Before joining Comcast in 2014, the exec spent 13 years at Goldman Sachs, serving as managing director and leader of the firm’s cable and telecommunications research group. Armstrong has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Duke University.