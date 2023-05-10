Sony, History Channel Alums Partner with Neuroscientist to Launch Science-Based Cognito Entertainment

A new production company is on the mission to bring weird science to life through story.

Neuroscientist and Stanford professor Dr. David Eagleman has teamed up with producers Matt Tauber and Adam Fratto to launch Cognito Entertainment, an independent production company centered around science programming and films. The Los Angeles and Palo Alto-based company has already begun working on scripted television series, documentaries and literary adaptation.

“We are living in an unparalleled moment of scientific advancement,” said Eagleman. “From brains to space to genetics, there are endless mind-blowing stories to share. In a world that sometimes seems upside-down, science can be a source of great inspiration, wonder, and belief.”

In addition to his scientific work, Eagleman is a best-selling author, Guggenheim fellow and Emmy-nominated screenwriter.

In the works is an international film adaptation of Grace Chan’s novel “Every Version of You,” a science fiction story about a pair of lovers separated by the metaverse and the real world. In addition, they are developing a six-part series about Renaissance scientist Galileo Galilei. “Motorcycle Diaries” producer Karen Tenkhoff wrote the show and Jon Levin will executive produce.

Eagleman has also created “The Invisible Enemy,” a docuseries exploring the way germs, diseases and viruses have shaped civilizations throughout history, hosted by Seema Yasmin.

Matt Tauber was previously the vice president of development for Sony’s Short Drive Entertainment and co-executive producer of “Project Blue Book.” Adam Fratto ran the scripted department for the History Channel and has produced television series like “Cleverman” and “Haven.”