CNN Moves Chris Wallace Interview Show to Fridays

Chris Wallace’s interview program, “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace,” will move to Friday nights from Sundays while continuing to stream on HBO Max, a change as the series prepares for its third cycle of conversations between the news veteran and people of note

“Our viewers have come to expect real, authentic conversations with a rich variety of guests,” said Wallace, in a statement. “We’ve really hit our stride this season and I’m excited to continue to bring these timely conversations to both HBO Max and CNN.”

Guests scheduled for the third season include Carol Burnett, Bill Hader, Jay Leno, Andy Garcia, Miranda Lambert, with more to be announced in the weeks ahead. Wallace expects to book interviews with politicians and presidential hopefuls as the nation moves full-bore into the 2024 election cycle. The series will be available on the new enhanced streaming service, Max, when it launches in the U.S. on Tuesday, May 23.

CNN has been tinkering with its Sunday schedule, having recently launched the documentary program “The Whole Story,” that devotes a full hour to a single report. The show is hosted by Anderson Cooper, but relies on contributions from the entire CNN correspondent staff.