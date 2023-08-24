Live-Streamed CNN Channel With New Shows Set to Debut on Max

You might call it CNN Headline News — for the streaming era.

Warner Bros. Discovery plans to unveil a 24/7 live-streamed news service called “CNN Max” on September 27, and indicated the outlet would focus initially on breaking news. Anchors including Jim Acosta, Rahel Solomon, Amara Walker and Fredricka Whitfield and Jim Sciutto have been given assignments, with Sciutto set to lead breaking news in the afternoons.

CNN has fallen far behind its rivals when it comes to streaming, with Warner scuttling a nascent subscription-based streaming outlet, CNN+, last year. As the company recalibrated CNN’s strategy, however, MSNBC, Fox News Channel, ABC News and CBS News have all had opportunities to establish new programming for the broadband set, and to experiment while refining their brands in the space. CNN is in some ways starting to run after its competitors have done a few laps on the track. Its most sizable rival, NBC News, has launched and expanded a live-streamed ad-supported service called NBC News Now, which is also used to fill the daytime schedules of some of the company’s affiliates.

CNN Max is expected to use live programming from CNN and CNN International, but also feature original programming built specifically for Max. The company said CNN Max would serve as a sort of “open beta for news” that will allow for experimentation with product features, content offerings and original storytelling.

The currently branded CNN Originals hub on Max will be renamed CNN Max. Subscribers will get access to live-streamed programs, a library of 900 episodes of original CNN productions and other news content. In addition to the streaming service’s original hours of “Newsroom” during the day, subscribers will be able to access linear shows such as “Anderson Cooper 360” and “The Lead with Jake Tapper,” though it remained unclear if they would be able to do so as the shows air on CNN’s linear service or in delayed fashion.

Warner Bros. Discovery will have to tread carefully. CNN’s cable and satellite distributors typically expect to get first crack at the programming CNN devises. It’s an issue that rivals like MSNBC and Fox News Channel have already had to navigate. The Fox Nation streaming outlet runs Fox News Channel’s opinion programs a day later. Fox News in 2020 unveiled a new international service that puts its programs in countries such as Mexico and Spain. MSBNC in March of last year unveiled a plan to offer episodes of “Morning Joe,” “Deadline: White House,” “The Beat with Ari Melber,” “The ReidOut,” “All In with Chris Hayes” and MSNBC’s opinion programs on the Peacock streaming hub on-demand the day after they air on cable.

Key to the new outlet may be use of the “CNN Newsroom” name for shows anchored by the aforementioned journalists. CNN no longer uses the “Newsroom” title for its weekday programming, the bulk of which was once produced under that moniker. Instead, the bulk of the network’s daytime hours are called “News Central.” A new 3 p.m. hour led by Pamela Brown is being called “The Bulletin.”