CNN Graphics Staffer Dies After ‘Medical Emergency’ at New York Bureau

A veteran behind-the-camera staffer at CNN died Wednesday after experiencing a “medical emergency” at the Warner Bros. Discovery outlet’s New York headquarters, employees learned from a memo.

Melissa Elkas, an electronics graphics operator who has worked for CNN for the last 25 years, passed away after being taken to a nearby hospital, the memo said. The Adelphi University graduate joined CNN in September of 1997 in an entry-level role, according to her LinkedIn page.

“Melissa was a friend to everyone and dear friend to many. She was warm, caring and loved CNN and what we do more than anything else,” CNN executives said in the memo. “She dedicated her life’s work to CNN, to our journalism and to supporting everything we do every day. Melissa took great pride, dedication and care to how we presented news and special projects to the world and throughout her 26 years, she worked on numerous shows and specials, starting at CNN in Atlanta and later moving to New York, frequently traveling to DC for Election Coverage. Melissa had a deep commitment to getting it right and was a huge part of every team she’s been on. You could frequently see her walking the halls on the 19th floor in Hudson Yards before any of her shows to get her steps in — always with a smile.”

Anderson Cooper was expected to wrap his Wednesday broadcast with a tribute to Elkas.