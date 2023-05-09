CNBC Parts Ways With Anchor Whose Complaints Ousted Former NBCU CEO Jeff Shell

Hadley Gamble, a CNBC reporter who ended up as part of the headlines involving the business-news outlet’s corporate parent and the ouster of its most recent CEO, is departing the company herself.

“CNBC today announced that Hadley Gamble, Anchor and Senior International Correspondent, is leaving the company,” the network said in a statement. “Gamble has been a distinguished journalist for more than a decade for CNBC, undertaking highly visible and challenging assignments, and developing deep expertise in the Middle East and beyond. Her initiative and drive have secured valuable interviews with several world political leaders. We wish her every success in her future endeavors.”

The New York Times previously reported the exit agreement between Gamble and CNBC.

NBCUniversal’s corporate parent, Comcast, said in an April SEC filing that it had received a complaint of “inappropriate conduct,” including sexual harassment, levied against Shell, who took the reins as NBCU’s CEO in 2020. During the investigation, “evidence was uncovered that corroborated the allegations,” leading to Shell’s termination “with cause.”

Gamble had been based in Abu Dhabi, where she anchored the “Capital Connection” broadcast. She has worked for the network since 2010. Her previous jobs included stints at CNN in Abu Dhabi and at ABC News and Fox News in Washington.’

She had been actively reporting for CNBC In the recent past, interviewing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in April. In October 2021, she interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin at an energy forum in Moscow, and asked him about his succession plans, cryptocurrency, and the wellbeing of jailed dissident Alexei Navalny.

Comcast has placed corporate president Mike Cavanagh over NBCU operations for the forseeable future.