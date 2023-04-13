Kate Mara and Brian Tyree Henry Hunt for Answers in First Look at FX’s Thriller ‘Class of ’09’ (EXCLUSIVE)

FX has released the trailer for their upcoming limited series “Class of ‘09,” a suspense thriller about a class of FBI agents dealing with the rise of artificial intelligence within the U.S. government. The eight-episode show, starring Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara, will premiere May 10 on Hulu.

The trailer begins with an FBI class reciting an oath in unison, pledging their devotion to the pursuit of truth and knowledge, but an eerie tone develops as some begin to show concern over how the bureau is progressing.

Stakes rise as characters become engrossed in missions tinged with classic FBI tropes, including laser-filled rooms, swarms of agents advancing on a home, gun fights, erratic driving and rooms filled with countless monitors broadcasting the same image from screen to screen.

“Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy,” says the official FX synopsis.

In some shots, undercover agent Poet (Mara) can be seen with a dark-colored contact in one eye, suggesting the use of some kind of technological device, while Tayo (Henry) addresses a room full of government agents telling them about changes he supervised within the bureau.

“Class of ‘09” is created and executive produced by Tom Rob Smith. The cast also includes Sepideh Moafi, Brian J. Smith, Jon Jon Briones, Brooke Smith, Jake McDorman and Rosalind Eleazar.

Watch the full trailer below.