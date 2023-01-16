C.J. Harris, Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant, Dies at 31

C.J. Harris, a singer and musician who was a prominent contender on the 13th season of Fox’s “American Idol,” died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency and being rushed to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Ala. He was 31.

Harris’ death was confirmed by the Walker County Coroner’s Office. No further details regarding a cause of death are available at this time.

Harris first auditioned for “American Idol” in 2010, later seeking out spots on other reality competition series like “The X-Factor” and “The Voice.” The singer found his foothold on Fox’s series in 2014, making a strong impression on the judges with a performance of the Allman Brothers’ “Soul Shine.” Harris would maintain momentum throughout the season, reaching the main competition before eventually placing sixth.

Following his time on “American Idol,” Harris performed alongside his peers on the series’ subsequent live tour. He performed with Darius Rucker, one of his musical influences, at the Grand Ole Opry in 2014.

Harris released his debut single, “In Love,” in 2019. Earlier this January, the musician teased that he would be releasing new music through a post on his official Facebook page.

Born in 1991 in Jaspser, Ala., Harris was inspired to pursue music by his grandfather, who gifted him a guitar when he was a child.

More to come…