‘Ciao House’ With Alex Guarnaschelli Renewed for Season 2 at Food Network (EXCLUSIVE)

Molto bene! Food Network has renewed its new Italian cooking competition “Ciao House,” hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli and Gabriele Bertaccini, for a second season.

“Shot on-location in Italy, the series takes ten rising culinary stars on the journey of a lifetime to live in a breathtaking Italian villa and compete against each other as individuals and in teams to prove their mastery of Italian cooking techniques and dishes,” per Food Network’s logline. “Each episode’s culinary challenges are steeped in tradition and the competitors must also navigate alliances and rivalries as they pick their own teams and each week, the losing team must vote off one of their own. In the end, the last chef standing wins a life-changing grand prize: an immersive culinary education across Italy, training with renowned Italian master chefs.”

Production will begin on “Ciao House” Season 2 later this year.

The eight-episode first season of the competition aired on Food Network’s linear channel from April 16 to June 4 and streams on Discovery+ and Max.

Per Food Network, “Ciao House” Season 1 reached more than 13.7 million total viewers across Food Network, Max and Discovery+. The first season averaged a 0.73 rating among adults 18 and up and a 0.96 among women over 18, according to Live + 3 Day Nielsen data, which is up 62% and 71%, respectively, from Food Network’s year-to-date prime average.

“A fierce culinary competition in beautiful Tuscany is a dream project and we are thrilled our audience loves ‘Ciao House,’” Betsy Ayala, Warner Bros. Discovery’s head of food content, said in a statement to Variety. “We knew early on this series was incredibly unique and offered viewers something they’ve never seen from Food Network before – we can’t wait to start working on season two.”

“Ciao House” is produced by Super Delicious for Food Network.