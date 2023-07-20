Christina Hall’s ‘Christina on the Coast’ and ‘Christina in the Country’ Renewed at HGTV (EXCLUSIVE)

HGTV is ordering more from network darling Christina Hall: The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned cabler has renewed the “Flip or Flop” alum’s docuseries “Christina on the Coast” and “Christina in the Country” for additional seasons.

From real estate and design star Hall, “Christina on the Coast” has received an additional 12-episode pickup, while “Christina in the Country” got another six-episode order.

Per HGTV, the new episodes of each of Hall’s series “will continue to spotlight Christina’s cross-country adventures,” while “in both Southern California and Tennessee, the busy mom of three, author and entrepreneur will expand her growing design business alongside fellow designer and project manager James Bender as well as spend quality time with her children and husband Josh Hall.”

Currently, Hall can be seen in the latest season of “Christina on the Coast,” airing Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV, and the network’s new “Barbie” movie tie-in competition series, “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge,” airing Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

The newly ordered seasons of “Christina on the Coast” and “Christina in the Country” are slated to debut in 2024. Past seasons of those shows, as well as Hall’s “Flip or Flop” with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, are available for streaming on Max and Discovery+.

“Christina has an exceptional ability to capture our audience with her zest for new experiences, relatable family life and inspiring design style,” Loren Ruch, head of content at HGTV, said. “Her popular series have brought millions of fans alongside her journey, and we’ll keep rooting her on as the next chapter unfolds.”

Hall’s “Christina on the Coast” and “Christina in the Country” hail from Glass Entertainment Group and Unbroken Productions.