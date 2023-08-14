Chrisley Family Attempts Reality TV Comeback While Todd and Julie Serve Prison Sentences

The Chrisley family is returning to television with a brand new unscripted docuseries from Scout Productions. Following the lives of Chase, Savannah, Grayson, Chloe and “Nanny” Faye Chrisley, the series will pull back the curtain on one of the most turbulent times for the family since starring in “Chrisley Knows Best” and its multiple spinoffs.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively, amid a conviction of tax evasion and bank fraud. Their prison sentences have undoubtedly shifted the Chrisley family. In their absence, 26-year-old daughter Savannah acquired custody of her younger brother Grayson and her half-brother’s daughter Chloe. The series will show how the family is doing amid these major changes in their lives.

“Collaborating with the Chrisley family, who are nothing short of reality royalty, for their much-anticipated return to TV is beyond thrilling,” said Rob Eric, CCO of Scout Productions. “They’re ready to bring their signature heart and quirk back to the fans and we look forward to telling their story.”

Todd and Julie’s conviction and subsequent sentencing came amid allegations of using falsified documents to obtain $30 million in bank loans, to which then a sum of $20 million in debt defaulted after Todd declared bankruptcy in 2012. The federal jury found that millions of dollars in earnings from “Chrisley Knows Best” were concealed from the IRS.

The family and its lawyer have been open about their disapproval of the sentencing, and they have currently appealed their convictions. The new series will give a voice to the Chrisley family in the midst of such turbulent times.

“The time was right to share our story and we couldn’t have found better partners in Scout Productions,” said Savannah. “Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they’re going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives. We’re so happy to be back.”

David Collins, Rob Eric, Renata Lombardo and Michael Williams will executive produce. Maverick TV, who produced “Chrisley Knows Best” and its spinoffs, is not involved in the forthcoming project. The new show does not yet have a network attached.