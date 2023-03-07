Netflix Top 10: Chris Rock’s ‘Selective Outrage’ Special Debuts at No. 7 On US Chart, Signaling Success for Netflix’s First-Ever Live Programming

Following its March 4 live debut, Chris Rock’s “Selective Outrage” standup special opened to promising figures as Netflix’s first jump into live content. During the Feb. 27-March 5 viewing window, the special managed to land on the Netflix Top 10 US chart on the English-language TV list at No. 7 despite a small window of availability. (Because the show aired late on Saturday night, only the first day and a few hours of viewing were counted during this week’s window.)

Live from Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre, Rock’s first standup show following the infamous 2022 Oscar’s slap was one of several live offerings on Saturday as Netflix accompanied it with pre- and post-show coverage featuring appearances from Ronnie Chieng, Leslie Jones, Deon Cole and Arsenio Hall, among others, as well as appearances and commentary from Amy Schumer, Cedric the Entertainer, Ice-T, Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Paul McCartney, Sarah Silverman and Wanda Sykes. The special first debuted in the US, and hasn’t been counted on Netflix’s global charts yet.

In other TV news, Season 3 of “Outer Banks” sat atop the English TV List for the second week in a row with 99 million hours viewed. Seasons 1 and 2 also remained on the list with 34 million hours viewed and 27.7 million hours viewed, respectively.

Also joining the list this week is Season 2 of the steamy drama “Sex/Life” at No. 2 with 43.9 million hours viewed. The freshman season of the series also returned to the list at No. 8 with 19.6 million hours

On the unscripted side, “Perfect Match,” (42.7 million hours viewed), “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” (33.4 million hours viewed), Season 5 of “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” (26.2 million hours viewed) all returned to the list taking the third, fifth, and seventh place, respectively. Addtitionally, “Next In Fashion” Season 2 starring supermodel Gigi Hadid and designer Tan France just barely clawed its way onto the list at No. 10 following its March 3 premiere with 16.2 million hours viewed.

“We Have a Ghost” continued to lead the English Films List with 42.62 million hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 93 countries. Meanwhile, “The Strays,” a new addition which debuted Feb. 22 had 14.57 million hours viewed. “Your Place or Mine” held on strong with 7.5 million hours viewed.

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Feb. 27-March 5 below, beginning with English-language series and followed by non-English-language TV shows, English-language movies and then non-English-language movies.