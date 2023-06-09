Machine Gun Kelly, 2 Chainz Cameo in ‘Lethal Shooter’ Doc About Iconic Basketball Coach Chris Matthews (EXCLUSIVE)

Machine Gun Kelly and 2 Chainz are among the artists to cameo in upcoming documentary “Life & Basketball: The Rise of Lethal Shooter” about iconic coach Chris Matthews.

Directed by Mandon Lovett (“Boys In Blue”), the doc tells the story of Matthews’ inspirational journey from underprivileged childhood to professional athlete to homelessness to one of the world’s most respected shooting coaches.

Matthews, who lost both his parents to Washington D.C.’s 1980s drug epidemic, became a pro athelete before a collapsed lung ended his career. At one point he found himself homeless as he struggled to rebuild his life. But he soon found his true calling, which is to teach the art of shooting, propelling him to become one of the world’s most respected shooting coaches in the world.

Among his trainees are world-renowned athletes and musical artists, including MGK, 2 Chainz, Flea and Jason Derulo, all of whom appear in the doc alongside archival images and contemporary footage, tracing Matthews’ journey from his difficult childhood to record-setting career.

Produced by Red Bull Media House and Religion of Sports, the documentary is available on Red Bull TV from Monday.

Religion of Sports’ Gotham Chopra and Ameeth Sankaran exec produce the project with colleagues Meg Cirillo and Victor Buhler co-exec producing.

“Over the years at Religion of Sports, we’ve worked with some of the world’s greatest athletes on the planet,” said Religion of Sports co-founder Chopra. “But behind those athletes are individuals dedicated to making them even greater. No one can teach how to shoot a basketball better than Chris Matthews aka Lethal Shooter. Religion of Sports is proud to work with Chris and to pair him with filmmaker Mandon Lovett – who is a rising documentary talent. Our company is committed to giving young voices new opportunities to tell fascinating sports stories. We are grateful that Red Bull Media House shares this commitment also.”