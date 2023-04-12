Chris Evans: ‘I’ve Avoided Hosting ‘SNL’ Like the Plague for Years…My Friends Told Me I’m Not a Funny Person’

Ana de Armas is gearing up to host “Saturday Night Live” for the first time, but why hasn’t her “Ghosted” co-star Chris Evans ever led the charge at Studio 8H? In a new interview with ET Canada, Evans admitted that he’s avoided hosting “Saturday Night Live” because the thought makes him so terrified. Perhaps it has something to do with his close friends telling him he’s not very funny over the years.

“Well, now a cameo I can handle. I’ve avoided hosting ‘SNL’ like the plague for years now just because I’m so scared. It’s terrifying to me,” Evans said. “To me, it would just be one of those things that every single night I would wake up in a cold sweat. A cameo sounds great, that’s perfect. In and out… get your toes wet. But hosting, I tip my hat to her. [Ana is] going to be amazing. But it would provide a lot of sleepless nights for me.”

“I’m not a funny person,” Evans later said. “Maybe I only feel that because I have very, very funny friends who once told me I’m not a funny person. I just know how I would feel… it would just be an everyday anxiety, constant regret. Why did I do this? I could have been comfortable at my house, in my bed, not worrying about this.”

“Ghosted” marks the third movie collaboration between Evans and de Armas following “Knives Out” and “The Grey Man.” In their new film, which is backed by Apple, Evans plays a lovelorn man who has the best date of his life with de Armas’ character. When she stops answering his texts after their first night together, Evans’ character heads abroad to track her down and soon discovers she’s actually a CIA agent. Explosive action ensues.

“Ghosted” streams April 21 on Apple TV+.