Entertainment Journalist Chloe Melas Joins NBC News

Chloe Melas, a journalist whose work covering the entertainment industry has helped her gain traction at CNN, will join NBC News starting August 21.

Melas will be charged with coverage of “the intersection of entertainment, business and culture and report for all platforms of NBC News, including Digital, and MSNBC,” according to a memo from Catherine Kim, senior vice president of NBC News Editorial.

Melas is the latest in a string of hires NBC News has made from Warner Bros. Discovery’s CNN, which has in recent months cut staff and shuttered operations such as the CNN+ streaming outlet and its documentary efforts involving outside producers. Among the CNN staffers who have joined CNN are executives Rebecca Kutler and David Gelles, and anchors Laura Jarrett and Ana Cabrera. Christine Romans, a longtime CNN anchor, is expected to join NBC News in coming months.

Melas has covered such topics as the recent Hollywood labor strikes and court cases involving actors Alec Baldwin and Morgan Freeman.

Prior to joining CNN in 2016, Melas worked for the entertainment site HollywoodLife, under Penske Media Corp., and worked as an anchor at VH1.