Chip and Joanna Gaines Set Roller Dancing Competition Series at Max (EXCLUSIVE)

Chip and Joanna Gaines are ready to roll. The home renovation titans behind Magnolia Network are developing a roller dancing competition series for Max.

The untitled project, which is targeting an early 2024 release on Max, is described as “the first ever nation-wide roller dancing competition series” and “a nostalgic, family-friendly competition featuring the top roller-skating crews in America.”

Additional details surrounding the unnamed project will be announced in the coming months, but Magnolia Network has already confirmed roller-skating teams from Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas, Nashville, New York and St. Louis will be competing on the series.

“Putting on a pair of roller skates is like reuniting with your childhood. There’s just something about it that appeals to everyone,” Chip and Joanna Gaines said in a statement to Variety. “Kids, adults and everyone in between will have fun watching these talented crews come together and skate their hearts out, and we are so excited to bring this nostalgic competition to life.”

The Gaineses’ Magnolia Network content typically airs on multiple platforms: Their own Magnolia Network linear channel and the Magnolia app (both of which are joint ventures with Warner Bros. Discovery), as well as WBD’s Max and Discovery+.

This roller skating series marks the first time the Gaineses have put something into development specifically for Max (the combined HBO Max-Discovery+ product that formally debuted May 2023) rather than developing it as Magnolia content that would also be available for streaming on Max, as was the case with “Fixer Upper: The Castle,” “Silos Baking Competition” and more Magnolia TV series.