China’s ‘Bad Kids’ Series Set for Film Remake in Japan – Global Bulletin

‘BAD KIDS’ ARE AS GOOD AS ‘GOLD’



“The Bad Kids,” a hit series from Chinese streamer iQiyi, is to be remade as a Japanese feature film “Gold Boy.” The 12-episode gritty crime thriller depicts the troubles that arise after three children accidentally film a murder. The series was previously licensed to Japanese pay-TV group Wowow.



The film is to be directed by Kaneko Shusuke, director of two of the hit “Death Note” franchise films, with screenwriter Minato Takehiko, producer Yoshida Takio (Venice Silver Lion winner with “Zatoichi the Blind Swordsman”), and lead actor Okada Masaki (“Drive My Car”) on board.



Variety previously shortlisted the original series as being among the 15 best international TV series of 2020. The series was adapted from the novel of the same name by Chinese suspense writer Chen Zijin and presented by iQIYI and co-produced by Eternity Pictures, with Han Sanping, former head of China Film Group, as the lead producer. It was directed by Xin Shuang.



KOREAN TV REGULATOR IN COURT



Han Sang-hyuk, chairman of broadcast regulator Korea Communications Commission, appeared in a court in Seoul on Wednesday to answer an arrest warrant hearing.



Prosecutors have requested a pre-trial warrant for Han on charges of manipulating the evaluation of TV Chosun, in 2020, ahead of its application for the renewal of its license.



TV Chosun is a right-wing channel, while Han is an official appointed by the former liberal President Moon Jae-in. Moon was replaced last year by the more conservative-leaning Yoon Suk-yeol.



Two other KCC officials and a media professor have already been charged in connection with the allegations. Han denies the charges and told the court that he neither instructed the trio to alter TV Chosun’s evaluation nor turned a blind eye to their alleged manipulation. He has vowed to hold on to the KCC chairmanship.

KOREAN COMPETITION



The Jeonju International Film Festival in South Korea has unveiled 11 titles that will play in its competition section next month. They are all by first- or second-time Korean directors. Selectors said that the number of submissions decreased to 111, but the quality was nevertheless high. Running themes included LGBT issues, sci-fi and the process of film and artistic production.



The titles are: “Flowers of Mold,” by Shim Hye-jung; “From You,” by Shin Dongmin; “Unidentified,” by Jude Chun; “A Tour Guide,” by Kwak Eun-mi; “Night Walk,” by Sohn Koo-yong; “Sugung-The Underwater Palace,” by Yoo Suyeon, “Warm Welcome,” by Park Marisol; “No Heaven, But Love,” by Han Jay, “Regardless of Us,” by Yoo Heong-jun, “Small Fry,” by Park Joongha and “Heavy Snow,” by Yun Suik.



The festival, which runs April 27 to May 6, will host a 40th anniversary celebration of the Korean Academy of Film Arts (KAFA) film school, a selection of restored classics including a memorial section dedicated to the late Jean-Luc Godard, and a short film competition.



SINGAPORE SLING



Singapore’s Shaw Theatres will Thursday open its ninth multiplex in the crowded island-state. Its Balestier complex will have 11 halls, of which five are premium venues. The interior design of the complex is intended to pay tribute to the heritage district in which it is situated. The area was previously home to the Shaw Brothers’ Jalan Ampas Studio where many popular and critically-acclaimed Malay-language films were produced. The company also operated the 900-seater single-screen first-run Hoover Theatre at the same address from the 1960s until 1983.